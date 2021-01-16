At approximately 4 a.m. Tuesday morning, 22-year-old Nathan Allen Heathco was reported to be in route to visit a friend just off FM 1409 in South Liberty County when his vehicle left the roadway and crashed into a ditch in the 8700 block of FM 1409.
By the time sheriff’s deputies arrived to check out a reported abandoned vehicle, Heathco had left the area and according to family members, has not been seen since. Security cameras from the ESD #3 Volunteer Fire Department across the road from the crash site recorded Heathco walking to a nearby store.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.