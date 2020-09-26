The Baytown Fire Department sent four firefighters and a wildland engine to California to assist in fighting wildfires there. From left are Alfred Duran, Mike Wills, Chris Rios and Robert Hebert. (Baytown Fire Department photo)
Four Baytown firefighters are wrapping up about two weeks fighting wildfires in California and three more will head out Sunday to take their place.
The firefighters, part of the Texas Intrastate Fire Mutual Aid System, are part of a team that responds to assist other fire departments in the statewide program maintained by the Texas A&M Forest Service.
