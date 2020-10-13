The Chambers County Health Centers, Inc. is hosting a series of community flu shot clinics. The first is scheduled Oct. 14, 7:30 to 11 a.m. at the Wellness Center at Bayside in Anahuac. Small Point Community Building will host one from 4 to 7 p.m. Oct. 23 and Double Bayou Community Building will have one from 5 to 6:30 p.m. Oct. 26. Gore Propone in Wallisville will be the site of a clinic from 1 to 3 p.m. Oct. 28 while Hankamer Fire Department will have a clinic from 4 to 6 p.m. Nov. 2. The final clinic will be from 5 to 7 p.m. at Community Fellowship Church Nov. 13.
Those with insurance and self-pay will pay $20. Grant patients are $5 while those with Medicaid and Medicare get a shot at no cost. Medicare/Medicaid beneficiaries and grant patients must present photo id and Medicare card. For additional information 409-267-4126.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.