A Liberty County woman was found in a suburban Chicago motel New Year’s Day after having been kidnapped at gunpoint Dec. 29 in north Liberty County. LCSO spokesman Capt. Ken DeFoor said she was treated for minor bruising and scratching.
DeFoor said 32-year-old Erika Rios Valdez was parking and unhooking a food service trailer about 9:30 p.m. Dec. 29 in the Plum Grove community on County Road 3404 when an acquaintance, 38-year-old Abel Fajardo, drove up and forced her into his pickup truck at gunpoint.
