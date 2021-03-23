A state lawmaker has filed a bill aimed at preventing Texans from using food stamps to buy sweets, sugary beverages and energy drinks.
The measure, authored by Deer Park Republican Rep. Briscoe Cain, would also prohibit recipients of the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program from using their benefits to purchase potato chips and cookies.
