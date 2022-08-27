Radiologists at Houston Methodist Baytown are adding new technology to help detect breast cancer. They are performing Contrast-Enhanced Mammography as an additional method to detect cancers in indicated patients. According to breast imaging radiologist Dr. Ana Benveniste, the technology helps detect breast cancer in several ways. “Contrast-Enhanced Mammography can be used to determine the extent of cancer in newly diagnosed patients, it can be used to monitor those undergoing treatment, and it can help screen women at a high lifetime risk for developing breast cancer,” said Dr. Benveniste.
Here is how it works. A contrast agent, the same used on CT scans, is delivered to the bloodstream by intravenous access. The contrast material is attracted to areas of concentrated blood flow. Since breast cancers generally have more blood flow, the abnormalities will light up on the contrast-enhanced mammogram. The process can be compared to having a breast MRI with mammography. “CEM (contrast-enhanced mammograph) has comparable performance to breast MRI without the added cost and it is superior to conventional mammography for cancer detection,” said Dr. Benveniste. CEM can also be easier on the patient than a breast MRI. In the breast MRI, the patient must lie on their stomach with their arms out. It also serves as an alternative for those who can’t use an MRI, such as those who have metallic implants, claustrophobia, or weight limitations.
