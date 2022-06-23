10-year-old battling cancer sworn-in as Baytown officer

Baytown Police Chief John Stringer swears in 10-year-old Devarjaye Daniel as an honorary Baytown police officer Tuesday. Devarjaye, or DJ, is raising awareness of childhood cancer, while living out his dream of being an officer.
DJ Daniel is a 10-year-old with a mission. He’s in a race to see how many honorary badges he can collect from law enforcement agencies across the country before the end of his own battle with brain and spine cancer.
On Tuesday, he was sworn in as an honorary Baytown police officer — marking the 574th agency in his journey.
