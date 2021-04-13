Robert W. (Foxy) Matherne, retired owner of a longtime Baytown office supply, furniture and printing business, died April 9 at the age of 81.
Foxy was the son of Bob Matherne, a former editor/publisher of The Baytown Sun, 1931-1950.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Partly to mostly cloudy skies with scattered thunderstorms mainly during the morning. Gusty winds and small hail are possible. High 81F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50%..
Scattered thunderstorms this evening becoming more widespread overnight. Low 71F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%.
Updated: April 13, 2021 @ 8:47 am
Robert W. (Foxy) Matherne, retired owner of a longtime Baytown office supply, furniture and printing business, died April 9 at the age of 81.
Foxy was the son of Bob Matherne, a former editor/publisher of The Baytown Sun, 1931-1950.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.