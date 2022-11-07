We know many of you are excited about golf returning to Baytown and want updates on the progress of what will soon be the T-36 at Baytown course. As a City, we want to make sure you have accurate information on this project. The good news is there has been a lot of work going on behind the scenes at the course that you can’t see from the road.

PERMITS AND PLANNING

Work on the course began immediately after the concept was voted and approved on by City Council on March 10. Nothing has changed with the overall agreement. The City has agreed to pay up to $6 million in incentives to build the course, with performance bonds not to exceed $80,000.

The T-36 team started working with the City on the permitting and planning process immediately upon signing the contract. Rio Valeriano and David Hinkle, developers of the project, also wanted to make a good impression on the community. Disc golf players were allowed to play the Evergreen course until the end of May. The clubhouse was also allowed to be used for weddings and for Rotary meetings.

Landscapes Unlimited arrived in town for more permitting and planning discussions days after City employees removed the disc golf equipment from the old Evergreen location in early June. Overall, getting the correct permits and plans together took a little longer than expected due to multiple major projects taking place in Baytown.

WHAT IS HAPPENING NOW

Most of the permits are in place, with the exception of a very important one. The T-36 team is now waiting on permit approval from Stormwater Pollution Prevention Plan (SWPPP) for erosion control. The state mandated permit takes some time and has to be in place before a lot of work can be done. The good news is those plans should be approved this month.

Crews hired by the T-36 team have been at the course surveying the land, painting portions of the course, and are working on pin locations for a soil disturbance area of 30 acres.

The City of Baytown Parks and Recreation Department has been mowing the property and will do its final mow on November 7. After that, T-36 hired local crews that will begin work on spraying the soil and grass to get it ready for the upcoming Spring growing season. This work is expected to start in November.

WHAT’S TO COME

Despite minor delays in the process, which is not uncommon for developments, the plan remains to have the T-36 golf course open for 2023. The new restaurant options will open earlier in the year, with the course being ready for play by the Fall.

While there are a lot of moving parts in the process, you should see more construction happening over the next month or two.

LEARN MORE ABOUT T-36

For everything related to the T-36 golf course, visit our Frequently Asked Questions section at baytown.org. There you will find timely and accurate information on the project.