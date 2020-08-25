At 7:40 p.m. Monday, Baytown police responded to a home in the 10500 block of Devinwood Drive in reference to a report of a shooting.
Upon arrival, officers found 39-year-old Christina Payne of Pearland, lying in the driveway of the residence, suffering from a single gunshot wound to the head. Officers attempted to render aid to Payne until medical personnel arrived, and subsequently air lifted her to Herman Hospital in Houston.
