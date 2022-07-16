Bayland Island hotel work progressing

Construction continues on the Hyatt Regency Baytown-Houston on Bayland Island. The hotel and convention center is scheduled to be completed by March. The construction includes development on about 158,793 square feet of land consisting of a public, city-owned meeting space, ballroom and convention center facilities, common areas and related infrastructures, such as furniture, fixtures and other equipment. The project also includes an upscale, seven-story, 208-room, full-service hotel and a city-owned surface parking lot with about 324 public parking spaces. (Photo by Chris Cody)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.