Baytown Fire Department personnel battle a blaze at a home in the 5400 block of Hazel Street. No one was injured in the fire. It is believed to have started due to an electrical issue. The exact cause of the fire is still being investigated. (BFD photo)
Members of the Baytown Fire Department extinguished a blaze at a residence in the Craigmont Place neighborhood.
The fire started at a home in the 5400 block of Hazel Street Monday. The firefighters put out the blaze quickly. The cause is thought to be an electrical issue, said Casey Cook, Baytown Fire department spokeswoman.
