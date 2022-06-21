Reward increases to 10K in case of woman who was fatally shot during candlelight vigil in 2021

Crime Stoppers of Houston has doubled the reward offered for information leading to the charging or arrest of the person or persons responsible for the death of a woman attending a memorial balloon release on North Market Loop Dec. 12.
Disha Allen, 25, was attending the balloon release being held in memory of Jamal Narcisse, who had been murdered in Baytown nine days earlier. The event was just outside the Baytown city limits near Thompson Road.
