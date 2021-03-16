State Representative Briscoe Cain has filed a bill that would prohibit future efforts to charge a toll to cross the Hartman Bridge. The bridge, opened in 1995, spans two-and-a-half miles across the Houston Ship Channel, connecting Baytown to La Porte.
While Rep. Briscoe Cain has been most visible for his work as chair of the House Elections Committee, he also filed a bill that would prohibit any future effort to charge a toll to cross the Fred Hartman Bridge.
The bill recalls a claim he made during his election bid in 2016 when he said then-Rep. Wayne Smith supported raising tolls and placing tolls on “critical bridges.”
