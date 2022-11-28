Baytown City leaders have been working hard to find the next visionary for our community. The nationwide search for the next City Manager started over the summer and a short list of finalists were selected in late October.
The extensive and aggressive nationwide search included open and direct invitations to such organizations as American Association for Access, Equity, and Diversity; Engaging Local Government Leaders; Executive Women in Texas Government; Historically Black Colleges and Universities; International City/County Management Association; Local Government Hispanic Network; National Association of Asian American Professionals; Texas Women’s Leadership Institute; and Women Leading Government Outreach, among many other networks.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.