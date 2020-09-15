Enjoy fried fish and support VFW Post 912 Friday when the veterans’ organization holds a fish fry from 11 a.m. until 4 p.m. (or until sold out). The fish fry will be at the VFW, 8204 North Main Street in Baytown.
Jerry Johnson, post commander, said Baytown Mayor Brandon Capetillo (an Air Force veteran) has volunteered to personally deliver the largest order received by 6 p.m. Thursday night.
