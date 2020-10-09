1. Discover the exciting world of turtles with your young children at the Baytown Nature Center’s Tyke Hike. The event will be at 10 a.m. Friday morning for ages three to five. The event is free. Should it rain, check the center’s Facebook site to ensure the event will not be canceled. The Nature Center is located at 6213 Bayway Drive.
2. Fans of live music can head on over to O’Neals on the Water this weekend. Shane Barnhill is scheduled for Friday night with Louis Adams Saturday night. O’Neals is located at 2651 TX-146BUS in Baytown. Be sure to bring an appetite for the crowd-pleasing kitchen.
