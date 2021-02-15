The City of Baytown’s new online alarm permitting system program is up and running! The City has been working for months with PM AM Corporation, the City’s new alarm systems program administrator to create its new and improved alarm permitting program and online, mobile, presence.
This new program will allow residents and local businesses 24-hour access to their alarm permit account where they can print their permits, make real-time changes to their accounts, cancel an alarm permit or complete online payments quickly and efficiently. The “FAMS-Alarm” app can be downloaded on the Apple App store or via Google Play.
