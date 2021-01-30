Baytown Crime Stoppers had its first meeting of the new year Tuesday, looking back on a year that was less active than usual, especially in the area of the school campus Crime Stoppers programs.
While the campus programs are run separately, they receive part of their funding from Crime Stoppers of Baytown. The board welcomed Officer Steve Ocanas, who will be working with the campus Crime Stoppers programs, taking the role previously filled by Officer Randell Morris.
