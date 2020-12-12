Fire crews are continuing to monitor Anahuac National Wildlife Refuge, but no smoke was visible on Friday and there was no longer any impact on roads.
Chambers County Fire Marshal Ryan Holzaepfel said the refuge did not require any assistance from local fire departments in containing the blazes. The refuge reported on its Facebook site there had been three active wildfires. The causes of the fires were unknown. Earlier Friday, the cross road and west line road to the Bay boat ramp had been closed.
