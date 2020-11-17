Rotary Club of Baytown President Dr. Tom Kelchner, NASA Deputy Director Johnson Space Center’s Exploration Integration and Science Directorate Ginger Kerrick and Rotarian Ronnie Anderson. (Baytown Sun photo by Carol Skewes)
NASA Flight Director Ginger Kerrick spoke to Baytown Rotarians Nov. 11 about leadership. She was the guest of Rotarian Ronnie Anderson.
Kerrick knew when she was five-years-old she wanted to be an astronaut, either that or a professional basketball player. She grew up in El Paso, but when an injury changed her athletic goals, she followed her dream to become a physicist and achieved her dream of working with NASA, now as the Deputy Director of Johnson Space Center’s Exploration Integration and Science Directorate. She obtained a bachelor and master degree in Physics, was appointed to the Texas Tech Board of Regents by Governor Abbott and has been inducted into the Texas Women’s Hall of Fame.
