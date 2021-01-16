A man identified as Michael Bennett died in a single-vehicle crash in the 7400 block of Harlem Street in McNair about noon Tuesday.
A report from the Sheriff’s Office said Bennett was travelling northbound on Harlem Street on an ATV when he inadvertently applied the front brakes and not the rear brakes.
