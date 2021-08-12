Work on the Fred Hartman Bridge is going more quickly than expected, so re-opening could happen as early as late August or early September rather than the originally planned late-September.
Texas Department of Transportation spokeswoman Deidrea George described the timeline as fluid but said Wednesday “we could see a phased opening (similar to the phased closing) as soon as next weekend or maybe even earlier.”
