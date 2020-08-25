San Jacinto River Fleet, the company responsible for barges around the Interstate 10 Bridge over the San Jacinto River, said it has plans in place to keep barges in place for the upcoming severe weather.
A statement issued by the company’s executive vice president, Brian Darnell, said the plan being used is the same one used during Hurricane Harvey, which did not have any break-aways.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.