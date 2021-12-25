Members of the Fellowship at Northside Baptist dress up in traditional garb for the church’s annual Christmas drive-thru Living Nativity scene. Pastor Jay Wash said the church has put on a live nativity scene for eight years.
It was in Baytown, not Bethlehem, but a church group decided to re-enact the nativity scene, complete with a Baby Jesus, for folks to drive by and get a glimpse of what it must have been like that night more than 2,000 years ago.
Members of the Fellowship at Northside Baptist on Cedar Bayou Road dressed up in traditional garb and held a Christmas drive-thru living nativity scene.
