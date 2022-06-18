While most of the oil has been removed from the sunken tugboat on Cedar Bayou, the Coast Guard continues to monitor the remaining cleanup through contractors on the scene, according to Petty Officer Ryan Dickinson. Absorbent materials are being used to clean up any remaining oil, Dickinson said.
In addition to the Texas General Land Office, which responds to oil spills, the Coast Guard also worked with the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, the U.S. Fish & Wildlife Service, the Environmental Protection Agency and Texas Parks and Wildlife, he said.
