Townhall meeting GCCISD representatives: Randal O’Brien, Superintendent; Gary Lackey, Director of Cybersecurity; Davis Smith, GCCISD Chief of Police; Matt Flood, Chief Technology Officer and Robert Marquez, Director of Safe and Secure Schools.
Tory Hill, Channelview ISD superintendent; Randal O’Brien, GCCISD superintendent and John Moore, Galena Park ISD superintendent, pose with Texas Representative Ana Hernandez during her townhall event.
Texas Representative Ana Hernandez hosted a Safe Schools Townhall on August 3rd to kick off the new school year. Representative Hernandez served as the master of ceremonies, designed to provide the opportunity for local area school districts to share the measures taken to ensure parents and community members that their children are being provided safe learning environments before returning to school. Galena Park ISD served as the host school with superintendent Dr. John Moore leading the conversation for his safe and secure team members, while Channelview ISD superintendent Dr. Tory Hill lead his district’s discussion and Goose Creek CISD superintendent Dr. Randal O’Brien provided the recap for his district.
Representative Hernandez asked each district leader to provide opening remarks to highlight existing efforts, as well as new security measures taken for the 22-23 school year. Once the introductory comments were provided, Rep. Hernandez invited each school district to allow the experts in their respective fields of school security to present and answer questions from the audience of parents, employees and concerned citizens.
