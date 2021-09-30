Barbers Hill school trustees voted to keep the district’s tax rate the same as last year at their Monday night meeting, keeping it at a level that is the lowest in 30 years, according to Superintendent Greg Poole.
He told board members that the BHISD tax rate is the second lowest in the greater Houston region behind Houston ISD.
