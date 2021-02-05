Tayler Edwards (front), STEM student at Lee High School, leads a tour after the ribbon cutting of the new Instrumentation Lab at Lee. Pictured, from left, Rob Bacon, site operations manager for ExxonMobil BTEC, Brandon Capetillo, Baytown mayor; Margie Grimes, Goose Creek CISD chief financial officer; Renea Dillon, CTE director and Dr. Lynda Villanueva, Lee College president.
Goose Creek CISD hosted a ribbon cutting Tuesday for the new Instrumentation Lab at Robert E. Lee High School, which is home to the Science, Technology, Engineering and Math Academy. The STEM Academy received Model Status, the highest rating granted, from the National Career Academy Coalition, based on the National Standards of Practice for Career Academies.
Dr. Randal O’Brien, Goose Creek CISD superintendent, kicked off the ceremony. He thanked Renea Dillon, career and technical education director, and everyone involved with making the Instrumentation Lab and STEM Academy possible.
