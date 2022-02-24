Sam Bradford and the Goose Creek Memorial Patriots defeated barbers Hill 52-50 in a Class 5A Region 3 bi-district playoff game in Mont Belvieu Tuesday night. The Patriots take on Richmond Foster at 7 p.m. Friday at Pearland Dawson High School in the area round. See story on the Sun sports page. (Baytown Sun photo by Alan Dale)
