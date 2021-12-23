JCPenney’s, a staple in the Baytown community for decades, has finally closed its doors for good.
The store’s closing comes as plans to redevelop the old San Jacinto Mall, of which JCPenney’s was an anchor store, into the San Jacinto Marketplace. Fidelis Realty Partners is heading the project, which they say is now moving ahead thanks to their acquisition of the JCPenney store and the Macy’s store. Both buildings are slated to be demolished once vacated. JCPenney has until Feb. 1 to vacate, while Macy’s deadline is March 7. Fidelis has said they will begin demolition immediately afterward.
