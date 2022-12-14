Chamber of Commerce Ambassadors and city manager, Rick Davis, welcomed Baytown Pediatrics, located at 1113 West Baker Rd, to the Baytown Chamber of Commerce with a ribbon cutting ceremony. Friends, staff and family also toured the new clinic.
Dr. Hibba Haider is passionate about creating a clinic where children’s bodies and minds are cared for at the highest level. To accomplish this goal, she shares the clinic space with Licensed Professional Counselor, Kwanza Dukes.
