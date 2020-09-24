The Chambers County Commissioners Court has unanimously adopted its new budget. It is based on the no-new revenue tax rate of $0.53949 per $100 of valuation, a slight decrease from last year’s rate, which was $0.542058 per $100 of valuation.
“This budget will raise the same amount of revenue from property taxes as last year’s budget,” County Judge Jimmy Sylvia said. “The property tax revenue to be raised from new property added to the tax roll this year is $5,568,634.”
