The Texas Oklahoma District of Kiwanis International honored the Kiwanis Club of Baytown at the August convention.
The Baytown club was awarded the K-FAMILY AWARD, for excellence in interacting with the Kiwanis Service Leadership Programs (Key Club and K Kids). The Texas-Oklahoma District of Kiwanis International consists of approximately 250 clubs, so to be chosen for this award is a privilege. Thank you to the TO District and to the Goose Creek CISD K Kids, and Key Clubs of Goose Creek Memorial, Sterling High School, Baytown Lee High School, and Baytown Christian Academy, for your partnerships.
