Bus drivers congregate as they prepare to transport Chambers County evacuees to a Red Cross Shelter in Mesquite. Collection points were set up at Anahuac High School and Winnie-Stowell Park Wednesday morning with a total of 24 people evacuating in the wake of Hurricane Laura.
Evacuation plans shifted with Hurricane Laura predictions, attempting to pinpoint where the most good could be accomplished.
Wednesday morning, Anahuac and Winnie-Stowell Park served as two of the staging areas as Chambers County joined its neighbors to the east in evacuating as the hurricane was categorized as a Category4 event.
