Many years ago, the people of Baytown responded to a call to banish sadness among young children in this community at Christmastime. They banded together and called themselves Goodfellows with the purpose of making sure that no deserving child was without the things that give Christmas its full meaning.
Over the years since that time long ago, the Goodfellows have grown in number as the demand for more attention to underprivileged children increased.
