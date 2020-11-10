Precinct-level reports are not yet out, but on the county level both Harris and Chambers counties followed the pattern of previous elections, with Harris County leaning heavily toward the Democratic candidate for president and Chambers County going the opposite direction even more decisively.
In Harris County, the Biden/Harris ticket received 55.82% of the vote overall to the Trump/Pence vote of 42.84%. The election day numbers were much closer than the early voting turnout, with a breakdown of 51.02% to 46.47%.
