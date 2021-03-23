 The Chambers County Commissioners Court recently fulfilled their promise to build five new outdoor play units in 2021.

The new units were championed by Chambers County Commissioners Jimmy Gore and Billy Combs and approved by unanimous vote of all Court members. They will be located at Gregory Park in Stowell, Chester M. Humphrey Double Bayou Park, Hankamer Community Building, Beach City Community Building and Cedar Bayou Annex Building.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.