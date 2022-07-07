State acting on local roadway concerns

“Candlestick” delineators and construction barrels mark the area where Highway 99/Grand Parkway narrows to a two-lane undivided roadway as it crosses over Interstate 10. Drivers have complained of confusion leading them into opposing traffic.
The long-awaited east side of Highway 99/Grand Parkway brings drivers willing to pay the toll a fast, efficient alternative to Highway 146 on a divided highway — except for a confusing segment at Interstate 10 south of Mont Belvieu where the road narrows into two single lanes divided only by a double yellow line.
The area to watch is south of FM 565 and north of Kilgore Parkway.
