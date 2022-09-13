The following Scouts were recognized with the United Methodist “Good Samaritan Award” - William Cornell, Areth Eliud (Eli) Garcia, and Ricardo Garcia of Troop 208; Stephen Bruce and Luke Clayburg of Ship 208.
The following Adult Leaders were recognized with the United Methodist “Cross & Flame Award” - Shawna Dobson and Isela Garcia of Pack 208; Richard Campbell and Mayra Guerra of Troop 208; Carl Smith of Ship 208.
The “208” Family of Scouts celebrated its 2022 Scout Sunday last month with a record number special awards being presented.
The tradition of Scout Sunday is as old as Scouting itself as Founder Lord Baden Powell, in his infinite wisdom, incorporated “Duty to God” in the Scout Oath as well as “Reverent” as the 12th point of the Scout Law in the early 1900’s. Since then, in America, religious institutions in most faiths have been serving as partners with a vast majority of Scouting Units as Scout Sunday has evolved into an annual opportunity for Scouts to demonstrate their appreciation to congregations for their generous support.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.