The regular meeting of Chambers County Commissioners Court was held August 23, 2022. BJ Simon, Associate Executive Director at Baytown-West Chambers County Economic Development Founda-tion discussed the Chambers County Transportation Reinvestment Zone. The propositions have been discussed and tabled in previous court hearings to establish the appraisal districts for the zones. The resolution approved by the court titles the reinvestment zone Chambers County Rein-vestment Zone Number 1 and establishes 2022 as the base year for the reinvestment zone.
In March 2022, the county adopted a Chapter 381 Economic Development Policy that entitled Bo-rusan Mannusmann Pipe U.S. to then submit a tax abatement application in April 2022. The existing facility requested and received approval for additions to the facility for pipe extensions and pipe spiraling. The additional facility enhancements are expected to bring approximately fifty new con-struction jobs for the period of new time it takes to build the facility addition and seventy-five new manufacturing jobs to operate the processes. Court approved the application with tax abatements beginning year 2025.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.