Harris County Constable Sherman Eagleton won reelection as Harris County Precinct 3 constable, defeating Republican Andre Hines. Eagleton kept the Democratic nomination in a hotly contested primary against former Constable Ken Jones.
Democrat Christian Dashaun Menefee was elected as Harris County Attorney, defeating Republican John Nation. Nation defeated incumbent Vince Ryan in the primary.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.