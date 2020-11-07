The Barbers Hill ISD Police Department announced the filings of two counts of sexual crimes committed by former high school student Tyler Brock, adding to his original four charges of indecent assault, a Class A misdemeanor, earlier by the Chambers County Sheriff’s Office.
“The Barbers Hill ISD Police Department investigated five different potential assault cases,” BHISD police chief Kenny Widner said of the on-campus incidences. “As a result of those investigations, the Barbers Hill ISD Police Department filed two charges, two different complainants, one case of Indecent Assault a M-A and one case of Sexual Assault a F-2.
