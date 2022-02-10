Officer Juanita Tamuno was honored by the Baytown Chamber of Commerce as its Officer of the Quarter with Crime Prevention and Safety chairman Terry Sain making the presentation. A Baytown native, Tamuno graduated from Robert E. Lee High School then served in the U.S. Navy before joining the Baytown Police Department in 2018. (Sun photo by Carol Skewes)
Many parts of the Houston-area economy have completely recovered from pandemic-induced job losses and the area is on track to recover all lost jobs by late summer or fall, members of the Baytown Chamber of Commerce heard at the organization’s meeting Tuesday.
Patrick Jankowski, senior vice president of research for the Greater Houston Partnership, provided an update on the metro Houston economic outlook, covering Harris and several other nearby counties.
