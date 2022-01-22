The Baytown Republican Women Organization is hosting a free forum for Republican primary election candidates for county judge and county treasurer on Thursday, Feb. 3 at 7 p.m. at Tucker Hall on the Lee College campus, 200 Lee Drive in Baytown.
All candidates have been invited to participate; however, the candidates for county judge who have responded to speak are Warren Howell, Oscar Gonzales, Vidal Martinez, Martina Lemond Dixon, Robert Dorris and Randy Kubosh. Both candidates for county treasurer will be in attendance – Kyle Scott and Eric Dick.
