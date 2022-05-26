Baytown Crime Stoppers approved paying $5,000 to the anonymous person whose telephone tip led to the arrest of Damere Ricardo Ferguson in the March 8 murder of Roxann Inniss in front of her home in the 3100 block of Ohio Street.
Ferguson allegedly was paid to lure Inniss out of the house with a story about having hit her car and asking her to come out and look at the damage. No one else has yet been arrested in connection with the murder.
