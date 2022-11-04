Hwy 146 construction update

The Texas Department of Transportation is building a new overpass to take Highway 146 over North Alexander Drive near Ferry Road, eliminating another traffic light on the busy road. It will tie into the existing roadway just south of the Massey Tompkins intersection.
TxDOT spokesman Danny Perez said the exit ramp configuration from northbound Highway 146 to the feeder road north of Alexander Drive near Elvinta will remain the same, but the frontage road speed limit will be reduced to 45 mph and it will no longer carry the heavy traffic load it does now.
