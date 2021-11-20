Homeless shelter unveils renovation, expansion plans

Bay Area Homeless Services members spoke about their strategic plan to build a new commons facility to the Rotary Club of Baytown and also received a $5000 to help with the next phase of rebuilding the shelters that help homeless individuals. From left are BAHS executive director Bill Eckert, former Mayor Pete Alfaro, Rotary Club president Melissa Reabold and BSHS director and architect Pete Lester. (Baytown Sun photo by Carol Skewes)
The Bay Area Homeless Services have unveiled their strategic plan to members of the Rotary Club of Baytown about constructing a new commons building.
“We outlined our goals to build, renovate our campus and construct another small building for the commons building, and a storage facility and pantry and laundry facilities. And to build a new men’s shelter and a new administration building on the same campus (on Wisconsin Street),” Eckert said. “We are just letting folks know what our strategic plan is and make the facilities safer and more secure for our residents and the community.”
