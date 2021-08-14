A meeting with council and the Municipal Development District concerning the bonds for the Bayland Island hotel/convention center project is happening this month.
“We will be having a meeting with MDD on Aug. 25 to price the bonds and approved the bond purchase agreement for the hotel/convention center,” City Manager Rick Davis said. “It is downright exciting and is coming together.”
