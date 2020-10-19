Baker Road Baptist Church is hosting its pumpkin patch complete with stations to take pictures. The patch, at 900 W. Baker Road, is open from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Saturday and noon to 8 p.m. Sunday. The patch features pumpkins of all sizes and carving tools. Pictured top from left, Kena Sutton, Paige Hildebrand and Cody Hildebrand. Bottom, from left, Marvin Rose and Sarah Frye.
